Stiffer penalties including jail for illegal racing, speed trials among proposed changes to Malaysia's Road Transport Act

Changes to Malaysia's Road Transport Act, targeted at acts of illegal racing and speed trials on public roads, have been proposed under the Road Transport (Amendment) Bill 2025.

Speaking in Parliament while tabling the Bill for its second reading on Tuesday (June 23), Transport Minister Anthony Loke said the proposed amendments would make illegal racing and speed trials a standalone offence under the Act.

He explained: "The ultimate objective of every amendment proposed is based on one clear priority: protecting the safety and lives of road users."

Currently, such cases are dealt with under dangerous driving provisions as existing laws do not criminalise such actions, thereby creating enforcement challenges, Loke said.

On June 1, a high-speed race between two brothers in Kluang resulted in the death of four other road users, including a 10-year-old girl.

One brother, 22, died in the accident, while the 19-year-old brother is facing investigations for murder, after being initially probed for reckless and dangerous driving.

The proposed Bill is also expected to address the issue of mat rempit, which refers to youths who use modified motorcycles to take part in illegal street racing, and also introduce new provisions against lookouts who clear the way for illegal street racers.

First-time offenders could face a fine of between RM2,000 (S$625) and RM10,000, jail of up to two years, or both.

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editor@asiaone.com