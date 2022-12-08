It's raining money: Man flings RM100 notes at shoppers in KL mall

Money doesn't usually fall from the sky, but one man recently made it happen in Kuala Lumpur.

TikTok user Naqliqaddiem posted a six-second clip last Sunday (Dec 4), showing himself holding onto a stack of RM100 notes.

Standing several levels above others in Suria KLCC, the man flung the money into the air, raining cash down on some unsuspecting shoppers walking on the ground floor.

Did they make a grab for it?

Alas, the video ended before any shopper's reaction was captured on camera.

In just four days, the video has racked up over 1.3 million views and more than a thousand comments.

Some netizens joked that the TikTok user should have given his spare cash to them, while others felt that he should have donated the money to those in need.

It appears that the man is not doing this on a whim, for he has made such 'generous donations' to strangers on other occasions.

Two other videos on Naqliqaddiem's TikTok profile show him stuffing a wad of cash into the corner of a sidewalk at a beach, as well as slipping some ringgit in between some books at a bookstore.

Last year, a TikTok user in Singapore also pulled a similar stunt, hiding $1,000 at "the back of an MRT station".

His viewers quickly identified the location as Pasir Ris MRT station and rushed over in hopes of finding the pot of gold.

The man returned to the same spot three days later and found that someone had taken the cash, leaving behind a $2 note.

Responding to a followers' comment to "do one in another place", he then hid another $1,000 beside a bus interchange.

According to Shin Min Daily News, at least seven people were spotted looking for the hidden cash at Tampines. Some spent up to three hours searching for the money, only to end up disappointed when they didn't find any.

