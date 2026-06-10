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Train services at JB Sentral to be temporarily suspended for RTS Link construction works

Train services at JB Sentral to be temporarily suspended for RTS Link construction works
The RTS Link project is scheduled for completion by end-2026.
PHOTO: AsiaOne/Rauf Khan
Koh Xing YingPUBLISHED ONJune 10, 2026 12:05 PMUPDATEDJune 10, 2026 12:17 PMBYKoh Xing Ying

Train services at JB Sentral Station will be temporarily suspended on Thursday (June 11) to facilitate construction works for the Johor Bahru–Singapore Rapid Transit System (RTS) Link project, said Malaysia's railway operator, Keretapi Tanah Melayu Berhad (KTMB).

In a Facebook post on June 10, KTMB said passengers travelling on the EP9535 and EG9449 train services will continue their journeys via a shuttle bus service operating between Kempas Baru Station and JB Sentral. 

Designated pick-up and drop-off points will be provided at both stations, with staff and ambassadors deployed to assist passengers.

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"Passengers are advised to follow the signage and instructions from staff to ensure safety and smooth passenger movement throughout the temporary suspension," said the rail operator.

On Jan 21, the RTS Link project marked a milestone with the completion of the inner facade steel bands at the Bukit Chagar station in Johor Bahru.

Malaysia Rapid Transit Corporation said the completion marks an important turning point in the station's construction.

"With the roof structure now in place, works can progress more efficiently into architectural finishes, systems installation and the final phase of facade works," it said. 

Once fully operational, the 4km service from Singapore's Woodlands North station to Johor Bahru’s Bukit Chagar station will operate at a maximum speed of 80 kmh and can accommodate up to 10,000 passengers per hour in each direction, with the journey on the RTS expected to take just five minutes.

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xingying.koh@asiaone.com

Rapid Transit System (RTS) LinkmalaysiaPublic Transportcross-border travel
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