3 more Singaporeans caught for littering in JB: Minister wants Malaysia to be 'even cleaner' than Singapore

Five people, including three Singaporeans, have been issued composition notices for littering in public places in Johor Bahru on Monday (Jan 5), said Malaysian Housing and Local Government Minister Nga Kor Ming.

Bernama reported the minister as saying that he was told by Malaysia's Solid Waste Management and Public Cleansing Corporation (SWCorp) about the notices.

The agency is responsible for enforcing the enhanced legislation, known as Act 672, which imposes fines of up to RM2,000 (S$630) and mandatory community service orders of up to 12 hours for litterbugs.

One Singaporean was booked for littering in an enforcement operation on Jan 1 — the day the new anti-littering law came into effect.

On Jan 3, two male Singaporeans were also issued with notices of offence for littering in Johor Bahru.

Following the latest round of enforcement operation on Jan 5, a total of six Singaporeans have been booked for public littering offences in Johor Bahru so far.

Speaking to reporters after attending an event in Sungai Jarom, Nga said that people who thought they could litter in public places can no longer do so, reported Bernama.

"We want Malaysia to be even cleaner than Singapore," he said.

Nga added that from Jan 1 to 2, a total of 120 offenders — comprising 86 locals and 34 foreigners — were nabbed.

Enforcement of the new anti-littering laws covers Johor, Melaka, Negri Sembilan, Pahang, Perlis, Kedah, and the Federal Territories of Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya.

Nga added that SWCorp has been instructed to take firm action against litterbugs, warning that heavier penalties await offenders.

[[nid:727637]]

editor@asiaone.com