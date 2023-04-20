'I'm going to wait until issue's settled': Johor chief minister tells staff all immigration counters must be open during Hari Raya

With Hari Raya Puasa falling on Saturday (April 22), heavy traffic and longer waiting times are expected for those travelling to Malaysia.

And one man's on a mission to help ease congestion at Malaysia's checkpoint during the busy period.

Johor Chief Minister Onn Hafiz Ghazi has told Johor Bahru (JB) customs officials that all immigration counters must be open without interruption.

A TikTok video shared on Wednesday (April 19) showed him conducting a spot check at the Sultan Iskandar Building's Customs, Immigration and Quarantine (CIQ) checkpoint in JB.

"How many lanes are open?" the Malaysian minister asked an unidentified official while inspecting the vehicles clearing customs.

In the 30-second clip, Hafiz was seen telling the same customs official to "sort out human resources" at JB Checkpoint, saying that rotation and prayers shouldn't affect operations.

"[The issue] has been going on for too long," Hafiz said in Malay. "I'm going to wait until it's settled."

The video has since garnered over a million views and 49,000 likes.

In the comments section, netizens praised Hafiz for highlighting the issues with clearing customs.

Speaking to Malaysian news outlets on Wednesday morning, Hafiz said that efficiency at CIQ complex is not up to his expectations.

"From my observations, I can say that the level of efficiency is at 80 per cent," he said.

Describing how technical and staffing issues must be resolved quickly, Hafiz added he had requested for all immigration counters for vehicles and pedestrians to be in working order.

But the minister also acknowledged the efforts of customs officials who are "working hard" during the holiday season.

About two million vehicles are expected to enter Johor via the Causeway and Second Link in this period, the Johor police chief said.

Earlier this week, the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority announced that heavy traffic is expected at both Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints in the lead-up to and during the Hari Raya Puasa weekend.

For a smoother journey, ICA recommends that motorists check the traffic situation at the land checkpoints before making their way there.

They can do so through the Land Transport Authority's One Motoring website or via the Expressway Monitoring & Advisory System installed along the BKE and the Ayer Rajah Expressway.

Motorists can also get updates through ICA's Facebook and Twitter accounts, as well as local radio stations.

ALSO READ: 'Sit in car till backside pain': Family takes turns to pee while stuck in 5-hour jam at Causeway

chingshijie@asiaone.com