'Sit in car till backside pain': Family takes turns to pee while stuck in 5-hour jam at Causeway

The March holidays might be over, but heads up – the Causeway jam ain't going away anytime soon.

Taking to TikTok on March 18, user Chrissylumpy shared how they cleared Singapore Customs in an hour but were stuck in a five-hour jam in Johor Bahru.

The man said: "Had to walk 20 minutes down to the Malaysian immigration office to find a toilet and pee. Walked back, and it's my wife's turn.

"Sit in the car till backside pain… What's going on?"

In the video, a boy could be seen walking towards a never-ending row of vehicles at the Causeway.

For travellers heading to Johor Bahru this weekend, brace yourselves for the wait.

Motorists entering Johor via the Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints were caught in heavy traffic on Thursday (March 23), The Straits Times reported.

It could be due to the start of a long weekend in Johor Bahru.

Thursday is the first day of Ramadan and the birthday of Johor's ruler, Sultan Ibrahim Iskandar – both designated public holidays in the Malaysian state. With Johor adopting a Friday-Saturday weekend, Sunday has been declared a replacement holiday.

Johor police said on Wednesday that they were expecting heavy traffic on major roads and highways in the state in the coming days and would deploy officers to ensure smooth travel for road users.

Just earlier this year, people travelling from Singapore to Malaysia waited three hours at the Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints during the Chinese New Year period.

