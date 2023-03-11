'That is hell': Drivers stuck in massive jam at Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints as March holidays begin

'Hell' is what one Facebook user described the traffic situation as after seeing the live traffic updates from Tuas to Second Link Malaysia on Saturday (March 11) morning.

The post on Singapore JB Checkpoints Live Traffic updates Facebook page says that it is a four-hour wait.

One commenter confirmed that: "More than four hours indeed. I'm still stuck here. Reaching Malaysia checkpoint in 100m."

Aside from that Facebook post, other photos and videos of Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints also show massive jams as the March school holidays start.

A video posted to TikTok by user jnd_kazoku showed a long line of vehicles at Woodlands checkpoint with the caption "Holiday start liao! Massive jam to checkpoint!"

The caption advised netizens to not exit via Woodlands Avenue 3 to avoid the long queue.

More pictures of the massive traffic and human jam were posted to the Telegram group Checkpoints Singapore & Malaysia.

Huge crowds at Woodlands checkpoint.

PHOTO: Telegram/ Checkpoints Singapore & Malaysia.

One Telegram user commented at 8am that they have been stuck in the jam at Woodlands checkpoint since 6am.

Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) has advised those travelling to Malaysia to factor in more travelling time as heavy traffic is expected from Friday to March 20.

Just earlier this year, people travelling from Singapore to Malaysia waited three hours at the Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints during the Chinese New Year period.

