'So what!' Man cuts into lane after crossing Tuas Second Link to JB, flashes Malaysian passport at 'Singapore' driver

Do locals get the right of way? One Malaysian driver crossing the Tuas Second Link over to Johor apparently thinks so.

A video showed the man cutting in front of another car after exiting the land checkpoint on Saturday (Aug 6) morning.

Incensed that the car behind him appeared reluctant to give way and continued to inch forward, the man rolled down the window of his black Honda, making aggressive gestures with his arm before flashing his Malaysian passport at the other driver.

Moments later, he got out of his vehicle to point at his Malaysian car plate and to his mobile phone, appearing to warn the two women in the other car.

His actions were captured in dashcam footage shared on Facebook group SG Road Vigilante.

While some may think it was a case of a Malaysian-Singaporean dispute, it turned out that the occupants of the other car are Malaysians too, and they have got no love for their fellow countryman.

"We're Malaysians too!" wrote one of the pair of sisters in a Facebook post later that day. She shared that they had exited the Tuas checkpoint at about 8am when the incident occurred.

"You very arrogantly took out your Malaysian passport. So what! Our Malaysian passport gives us priority?" wrote the woman in Chinese.

She argued that driving a car with a Singapore licence plate doesn't necessarily mean that the driver is Singaporean, nor does it give Malaysian drivers the right to intimidate Singaporeans.

"You were already in the wrong for not signalling, we didn't have to let you cut into our lane," said the angry woman, calling the Honda driver a "road bully".

"As fellow Malaysians, you've made us 'lose face'!"

She added that they were stuck in a four-hour-long jam after exiting the land checkpoint, as many people were travelling over Singapore's upcoming National Day holiday.

Some may get why the sisters were so upset by the incident, but others pointed out that the gap in front of their car had allowed the Honda driver an opportunity to cut into the lane.

Just last month, another road rage incident at the Malaysia immigration checkpoint involving a Singapore-registered car made headlines.

In the viral video, a woman was seen blocking a black Toyota MPV, ripping off its licence plate and throwing it at the windscreen.

The MPV, which was behind her red Kia Cerato, had allegedly tried to switch lanes while they were queueing near the Sultan Abu Bakar Customs, Immigration and Quarantine Complex on July 10.

Days later, Malaysian police arrested the woman along with a Singaporean man for committing mischief.

Singapore police also confirmed that a report was lodged over the alleged doxxing of the woman and her family.

