'Confirm underwear wet today': Biker stuck in hours-long jam at Woodlands Checkpoint ahead of long weekend

The festive season is just around the corner with Hari Raya Puasa taking place on Saturday (April 22). And already numerous videos have started surfacing online documenting the horrendous traffic situation at the Singapore-Malaysia land checkpoints.

On Tuesday night (April 18) TikTok user Black Pearl shared a clip of him stuck in traffic at 8.30pm with the caption "Jialat oh jialat now at Woodlands custom! Confirm underwear wet today guys."

From the clip, one could see a long rows of drivers and riders crowded along that checkpoint heading towards Johor Bahru (JB), making it almost impossible for anyone to move forward.

In a similar vein, another driver posted a video of yet another jam on Wednesday morning (April 19) with the caption "Singapore life be like", sharing how he was stuck at Tuas Checkpoint.

These videos garnered much attention online with netizens attributing the surge to the Hari Raya celebrations and a sudden downpour on Tuesday night.

Some commented that they might be going to Johor on Friday and that they are not looking forward to the traffic jam.

Earlier this week, ICA announced that a heavy traffic situation is expected at both Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints in the lead-up to and during the Hari Raya Puasa weekend.

On Tuesday, Malaysia's Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim announced several measures aimed at easing the financial burden of Malaysians ahead of the Hari Raya Aidilfitri festivities this weekend, including the lifting off all toll charges on the country's highways for four days from April 19-21 and on April 24.

The largest highway operator Plus Malaysia expects some two million vehicles will use its network daily during Hari Raya, 20 per cent higher than on normal days.

Drivers stuck in 7-hour jams during Qing Ming festival

During the Qing Ming festival earlier this month, many motorists also encountered jams while crossing the borders to pay respects to their departed loved ones in Malaysia.

On social media, some of these travellers shared footage of the heavy traffic on Malaysia roads.

For a smoother journey, ICA recommends motorists check the traffic situation at the land checkpoints before making their way there.

They can do so through the Land Transport Authority's One Motoring website or via the Expressway Monitoring & Advisory System installed along the BKE and the Ayer Rajah Expressway.

Motorists can also get updates through ICA's Facebook and Twitter accounts, as well as local radio stations.

