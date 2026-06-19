malaysia

Johor state election: Rail operator KTM adds extra southbound ETS train services between July 10 and 12

Ticket sales started at 12pm on Friday (June 19)
Johor state election: Rail operator KTM adds extra southbound ETS train services between July 10 and 12
Malaysia rail operator KTMB on Friday (June 19) announced it would operate additional southbound electric train services (ETS) between July 10 to 12 to facilitate Johor residents returning home to vote in the state election.
PHOTO: KTMB
Sean LerPUBLISHED ONJune 19, 2026 12:52 PMBYSean Ler

Malaysia rail operator KTMB will introduce additional southbound electric train services (ETS) between July 10 and 12 to facilitate Johor residents returning home to vote in the state election on July 11.

Sale of tickets commenced at noon on Friday (June 19), the rail operator said in a Facebook post.

Tickets can be purchased via KTMB's mobile app, its KITS Style app, or on its website or at the ticket booth machines.

KTM said the initiative is intended to help Johor residents return home to cast their ballots.

Johor dissolved its state legislative assembly on June 1, paving the way for its 16th election. 

In a special press conference that day, then-Johor Chief Minister Onn Hafiz Ghazi said the election would allow a new government to secure a mandate to continue the state's development agenda.

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editor@asiaone.com 

malaysiaJohorELECTIONSTrainKTM
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