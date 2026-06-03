Man in Malaysia seen driving with unbelted woman sitting facing him; authorities investigating

Malaysia's Road Transport Department (JPJ) is investigating a couple after a video — showing a man driving while his female passenger, who was not wearing a seat belt, was seated facing him — went viral.

The video, which was first posted on Threads and has since been reposted on other social media platforms, sparked online discussions in Malaysia about the couple's loving but reckless behaviour.

Several users pointed out that the female passenger was endangering her life by leaning against the dashboard which may have built-in airbags.

Others noted that while the couple is entitled to demonstrate their affection for each other in private, doing so on the road, with the male driver seen taking his eyes off the road several times as vehicles passed them, could endanger the lives of other motorists.

Authorities investigating

Responding to queries from the Malaysian media, JPJ senior enforcement director Muhammad Klifli Ma Hassan confirmed that the department is investigating the matter.

"The investigation is still ongoing. Once completed, summonses will be issued to them," he was reported as saying by Harian Metro.

Under Malaysia's Road Transport Act, those found driving on the road without due care and attention, or without reasonable consideration for other road users could face imprisonment of up to 12 months and/or fines of up to RM10,000 (S$3,205).

Reckless and dangerous driving has been in the spotlight in Malaysia recently.

On June 1, two brothers who were allegedly driving alongside each other at high speed in Kluang, Malaysia, purportedly caused a five-vehicle collision that left a family of four dead. The elder driver also died in the crash after his car ended up in a ravine.

Earlier in March, a Malaysian man in his 20s, who allegedly drove under the influence of alcohol and drugs, crashed into a motorcyclist at high-speed in Selangor.

The motorcyclist was flung into the air before landing on the roof top of a passing car. He died on the spot.

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editor@asiaone.com