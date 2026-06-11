Teen seen fondling girlfriend on Malaysia MRT, sparking outrage online

A male teenager was seen shamelessly fondling his girlfriend in view of other commuters on board an MRT train in Malaysia, sparking outrage from netizens.

Footage of the incident on the MRT Kajang line was shared by Threads user by_lovelygift who said she was sitting opposite the amorous couple on her way home from work at about 10.30pm.

In the video, the girlfriend is seen occupying the reserved seat and leaning close to her boyfriend with her right hand on his lap.

A large brown shopping bag was placed on their laps, hiding the boy's hands, but his right arm can be seen moving.

The Threads user said she tried to stop the couple from behaving intimately by clearing her throat loudly. But she claimed her action elicited a defiant look from the male teen.

"I didn't know what to do and I just glared at them," she said, adding that this prompted the couple to hurriedly alight at Kwasa Sentral station.

' Aren't they ashamed?'

While the original post has been deleted, it has been reposted by others and circulated widely.

Another Threads user's repost of the video along with a screengrab of the original post has garnered nearly 25,000 likes, 15,000 shares and 2,000 comments as of Thursday afternoon.

Netizens expressed shock and outrage at the couple's brazen behaviour in public.

"My eyesight is damaged," wrote one user.

"If they want to hanky-panky, go (to a hotel)," another commented, adding, "Aren't they ashamed? Have they no manners?"

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helmy.saat@asiaone.com