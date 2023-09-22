This made my day: Delivery man in Malaysia moves customer's stuffed toys away from rain

He delivered not only goods, but also smiles to his customers.

A delivery man in Malaysia was recently commended for going above and beyond his duty by helping a customer keep her stuffed toys away from an incoming storm.

Touched by his act of kindness, the woman took to social media to share the heartwarming story that happened on Wednesday (Sept 20) afternoon.

According to her posts, the customer had received a call from a GDEX delivery personnel while she was not at home. She instructed the man to unlock the main gate of her house and leave her parcel on the front porch.

Not thinking much of this matter, the customer only discovered his good deed when reviewing the CCTV footage later in the day, she wrote.

In the clip she shared, the delivery man can be seen doubling back to collect her stuffed toys that were hanging on a laundry rack outside her home before leaving with his delivery partner.

The camera then panned to show the stuffed toys now hanging securely on the door handle.

She confirmed in her post that it was about to rain, adding that the delivery man "is the best".

Delivery company GDEX also praised the workers, sharing that they have identified the two delivery men named Mohd Fadhli bin Mohd Shah and Mohamad Hafizan Bin Yaakob.

"Their quick thinking protected a customer's package and laundry from the pouring rain," they wrote in a Facebook post.

"At GDEX, we are proud to have individuals like them who consistently go the extra mile to brighten our customers' days."

Delivery man helps extinguish kitchen fire

Back in May, a J&T Express courier in Singapore was lauded as a hero after helping a customer to extinguish a flat fire.

Courier Aliff Anugerah shared with Stomp that he had seen smoke coming out of the flat and found the customer in distress.

"Don't breathe in the smoke," he told the home owner, before he used several wet towels to suppress the flames.

In recognition of his extraordinary efforts, J&T Express said then that it would hold a ceremony to present Aliff with a special award to honour his bravery and outstanding service.

