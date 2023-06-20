This made my day: Delivery man helps customer put out fire in Punggol flat

A delivery man was lauded as a hero after he helped a customer with a fiery situation.

Speaking to Stomp on June 14, J&T Express courier Aliff Anugerah shared that the incident happened on May 25.

While approaching a customer's unit in Punggol, he saw smoke coming out of her flat.

A fire was raging in the kitchen, Aliff recalled, adding that the customer was in distress.

"I was taken aback at first sight of the fire. However, I stayed calm and collected, and began instructing the customer on what to do next," he added.

A video shared on TikTok showed Aliff placing his phone in the kitchen to "show his friends" how he puts out a fire.

"Don't breathe in the smoke," he told the home owner, before using several wet towels to suppress the flames.

He later instructed the home owner to extinguish the grease fire with a jug of water.

In the comments, several netizens praised the delivery man for his bravery.

PHOTO: Screengrab/TikTok/Sideeyenews

What's the secret behind Aliff's calm demeanour?

The delivery man told Stomp that he had experience dealing with fires from an incident in secondary school and during his national service period in the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF).

"After I helped put out the fire, I saw the SCDF officers downstairs. I trusted that the customer was in good hands and left to continue on with my deliveries," he added.

Responding to AsiaOne's queries on Tuesday (June 20), J&T Express praised Aliff for his willingness to go above and beyond his duty to assist a customer in need.

In recognition of his extraordinary efforts, the company said it will be holding a ceremony to present Aliff with a special award to honour his bravery and outstanding service.

"We are honoured to have him as part of our team," J&T Express added.

