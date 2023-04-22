This made my day: Woman treats 3 maids to lavish holiday, gives them $3,000 cash each for Hari Raya

They're unable to celebrate Hari Raya with their families this year but these maids received thoughtful gifts from their employer.

In a TikTok video on April 10, Malaysian entrepreneur Farah MJ showed how she treated three Indonesian domestic helpers to a lavish island getaway at Desaru Beach, on top of giving each of them a RM10,000 (S$3,000) green packet.

The mode of transport to the island? A fancy helicopter ride.

“I consider them part of the family. That is why I appreciate their commitment and responsibility and continue giving gifts like these," Farah told mStar.

She wanted her helpers to "feel joy" even though they can't celebrate Hari Raya in their hometowns.

As for the green packets, the 28-year-old employer said she wanted them to send the money to their families, adding: “The amount is big for them, especially when they exchange it for their currency in their country”.

And the vacation itself was nothing short of luxurious, the trio stayed in a private suite with its own swimming pool and other facilities during the three-day trip.

The video has since racked up over two million views, attracting a barrage of comments.

"The maids are richer than me," said one netizen with a crying emoji.

Another netizen joked about wanting in on the treat.

While some were envious of the Hari Raya treat, others felt that the maids were forced to "follow their employers on a vacation".

One commented on the video, saying: “They are still carrying the baby, so they're still working”.

"I feel like they'd be happier [if you] let them go home on a plane. If you want to make it look fancy, rent a helicopter for their journey home," another netizen wrote.

In a follow-up video posted on April 12, Farah posed a "last surprise":

"20,000 RM (S$6,000) Raya money for my lucky followers too. Who wants?"

