This made my day: Siblings surprise helper with BTS' Suga concert ticket

K-pop fans would know that concert tickets don't come cheap.

But to thank their domestic helper of seven years for her service, one woman and her siblings decided to buy her a ticket to catch BTS member Suga's concert in Singapore.

In a TikTok video posted on Monday (April 4), Kimberlee Ang shared that her helper had registered for the ticket presale but found that the tickets were too expensive.

The hefty price tag didn't stop Ang, who queued up virtually to buy her helper a ticket anyway.

When she surprised her helper with the ticket, the latter burst into tears of joy.

Ang also shared how difficult it was to obtain the ticket.

"Never in my life have I gotten such anxiety buying concert tickets," she wrote in the clip, adding, "I was literally shaking and sweating."

"5,000 people in the queue leh!" she exclaimed in the video.

While Ang did not disclose how much she paid for the concert ticket, ticket prices for Suga's solo concert can range from $168 to $348.

In the video's comments section, many shared the helper's joy, and praised Ang for being a kind employer.

Employer flies maid's kids to Singapore for reunion

Last December, an employer flew his domestic helper's two children to Singapore after her trip home to the Philippines had to be postponed.

Zach Leong explained in a Facebook post that his helper, Erma, was due to fly home that same month to spend Christmas with her two children, 18-year-old Lizel and nine-year-old Liezoo.

However, there was a change in plans as Leong's wife and second son had to travel overseas for a competition.

Unable to take care of the household chores and three young children by himself, Leong had no choice but to ask Erma to postpone her trip.

Seeing some disappointment in Erma's eyes, he decided to fly her children to Singapore, and even documented their reunion in a heartwarming video.

