'You will always be a part of us': Singaporean family gives helper of 20 years 'long service award'

Goodbyes are always bittersweet, especially if it's someone who has been with the family for a good part of their life.

To bid their helper of 20 years goodbye, one family prepared a special gift for her — a long service award trophy.

A video of the occasion was uploaded to TikTok by user Clara Chen on Aug 20, and has recently resurfaced on the platform.

The 48-second video shows Chen's family and relatives gathering to give their maid, Anik, a farewell. "We love you and you will always be a part of us," Chen wrote in the caption.

During the gathering, the family presented Anik with a personalised trophy which said "20 year long service", which she received gleefully.

https://www.tiktok.com/@lifeonthe17th/video/7133834441444609281?is_copy_url=1&is_from_webapp=v1&item_id=7133834441444609281

"Thank you everyone," said Anik in Mandarin in the video, calling them her "second family".

Chen's mother also gave an appreciation speech to Anik, expressing her gratitude to the latter for taking care of the household and her children.

Seeing that Anik was in tears, Chen's mother said: "Don't cry! You're going to be big boss in Indonesia! God will bless you and that's the most important thing."

In addition to her trophy, the family also bought Anik a Samsung mobile phone, which currently retails for about $600.

"We love you and thanks for taking care of us for so many years!" wrote Chen in the video.

The latter part of Chen's video showed the family bidding Anik a tearful goodbye at the airport.

Chen's video has since garnered over 200,000 views, with several netizens loving how wholesome the family's gesture was.

Some also conveyed their well-wishes to Anik.

PHOTO: Screengrab/TikTok

Replying to a comment asking if Anik was retiring, Chen said that she actually owns a provision shop and sells petrol in her hometown back in Indonesia.

PHOTO: Screengrab/TikTok

AsiaOne has reached out to Chen for further comment.

Just last month, a Singapore couple also surprised their helper by reuniting the latter with her daughter in Bali.

The heartwarming reunion was captured in a TikTok video uploaded by Theinash Pac, who explained that he planned the surprise as it's been three years since their helper last met her daughter.

Theinesh told AsiaOne then that he and his wife planned the trip as a birthday gift for their helper.

"Zulae was like an angel sent from heaven as she took care of the family, household and most importantly, my two kids. She is the most joyful person I have ever met without a single bit of negativity in her."

ALSO READ: Singaporean flies in former Filipino maid of 27 years for sister's wedding, sending both women to tears

claudiatan@asiaone.com

No part of this story or photos can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.