'I no longer have control of my leg': Former Malaysia PM Mahathir on his fall

Former Malaysia prime minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad said he no longer has control of his leg after suffering a fall at home earlier in January.

In a podcast snippet posted on his Instagram on Tuesday (April 14), he opened up on what happened on Jan 6, and the road to recovery.

The centenarian said his right leg suddenly lost strength while he was walking, which left him with a hip fracture.

In a WhatsApp text to a media chat group then, Suffi Yusoff, the former prime minister's aide, said Dr Mahathir was moving from the balcony to the living room when the incident happened.

Dr Mahathir said the fall resulted in a fracture of his hip bone and joint. He also suffered a cut on his head.

"It was very painful. It was difficult for them (doctors) to help reduce my pain. But slowly, a few days later, it started to hurt less, but the pain was still there," he said.

Due to his age, his son, Mukhriz Mahathir, told the media then that Dr Mahathir will not undergo a surgery.

The fracture has since healed, but Dr Mahathir said that while he can stand now, he is unable to control his legs.

"I can stand now but I no longer have control of my leg. It's as if I don't have legs," he added.

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