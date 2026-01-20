Doctors satisfied with Mahathir's recovery, physiotherapy to continue

Former Malaysian prime minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad's doctors are satisfied with his recovery since suffering a fractured hip after a fall at home on Jan 6.

His son, Mukhriz Mahathir, had earlier said that his father will not undergo any operation on his fractured hip due to his age.

In a statement posted on Mahathir's Facebook on Tuesday (Jan 20), his aide, Sufi Yusoff, provided an update on the centenarian's condition.

"The medical team and specialist doctors are currently satisfied with the progress of his recovery and treatment, following 14 days of admission at the National Heart Institute (IJN)," Sufi wrote, adding that the physiotherapy-based recovery process is expected to "take a considerable amount of time".

He also sought the public's understanding that visits will remain restricted to immediate family members for now.

"Dr Mahathir and his family would like to express their heartfelt thanks to all parties who have continuously enquired about his health and offered prayers for his speedy recovery," Sufi said.

The former two-time prime minister was taken conscious to IJN on Jan 6 after a fall at his residence during his routine morning exercise.

He is known to have a history of heart problems and had undergone at least two major heart surgeries, including a quadruple bypass in 2007.

