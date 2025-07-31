Malaysia tourism group says LTA crackdown on illegal cross-border ride services at Changi Airport 'inconveniences travellers'

A Malaysia tourism group has claimed that Singapore's clampdown on illegal cross-border rides has affected the transport arrangements of travel agencies there.

The Malaysian Chinese Tourism Association (MCTA)'s Johor chairman Edwin Tay said that about 60 per cent to 70 per cent of tourists visiting Johor prefer to arrive and depart from Changi Airport due to the availability of more direct flights, reported Malaysia media outlet China Press.

"If (agencies) can't provide transport services, travellers will have to spend time and effort to carry their luggage and take cross-border buses to and from Johor and Singapore," he said at a press conference on July 29.

On July 11, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) had caught 22 drivers at Changi Airport and Gardens by the Bay for providing illegal ride-hailing services within Singapore, as well as to and from Malaysia.

A week later, another 10 drivers were caught for the same offence at Changi Airport.

MCTA's Tay said that there may not be direct flights from Johor's Senai Airport to various destinations, hence the need for cross-border transport services, according to Sin Chew Daily.

Johor exco vice-chair Ken Oh also pointed out that taking cross-border taxis or bus services entails the risk of missing one's flight.

"Carrying luggage up and down the bus inconveniences travellers, and the original 1.5-hour journey [from Singapore to Johor] will also take at least three hours," he was quoted as saying.

LTA has said it is ramping up enforcement against illegal private services without a valid Public Service Vehicle Licence (PSVL), as they do not have proper insurance, pose safety risks, and affect the livelihoods of licensed drivers.

Offenders can be fined up to $3,000 and/or face up to six months jail, and their vehicles may also be impounded and forfeited.

[[nid:714563]]

lim.kewei@asiaone.com