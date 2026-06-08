Malaysia woman reschedules flight after child damages passport with scribbles: 'My heart wants to cry'

A Malaysian mother shared her weekend ordeal on social media, when her toddler managed to get his hands on her passport while she was busy packing for a work trip, leaving scribbles on the pages on Saturday (June 6).

Her three-year-old toddler's "artwork" on her travel documents resulted in her passport being declared damaged by the immigration authority, preventing her from travelling out of the country that same night, said the woman in a Threads post on Saturday, under the username empatdua.ebonylane.

Her quick-thinking action to not wait until her night flight confirmed her fears when an officer at the immigration office in Putrajaya declared her passport was damaged that same morning, and she would not be able to board her flight.

She would only be able to get her hands on a new passport on Monday, forcing her to reschedule her flight to that night with an additional payment totalling RM620 ($196).

"My heart wants to cry," she shared on her Threads account.

Her key takeaway from all this?

"What I learned from today is that we must always believe there is a hidden blessing behind everything that happens. Accept it willingly and move on. The heart finds peace much faster that way," she reflected in her subsequent post on Threads.

She added that she was not at all upset with her child and perhaps, he just wanted to hug her for a few more days.

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helmy.saat@asiaone.com