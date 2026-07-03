'I regarded him like a son': Malaysian woman opens up about marrying man 37 years her junior

A Malaysian couple who is 37 years apart in age still draws public attention after six years of marriage, reported Singapore publication Berita Harian (BH) on Monday (June 29).

Norlida Mohamed Salleh, 64, and Muhd Sabree Razaman, 27, tied the knot in September 2020 after getting to know each other two years earlier.

The mother of six children, aged between 26 and 40, and grandmother of eight grandchildren was married twice and last divorced in 2016.

Sabree, who works as a security guard at a school, told Malaysian news outlet New Straits Times (NST) in an interview last month that Norlida is his first love, adding: "I can see that she loves me like her own life".

The couple got to know each other at a provision shop where Norlida worked and Sabree frequented.

She did not expect to marry again following her divorce.

"I only cared for him and initially regarded him like a son, but eventually we became partners," she told NST.

'We have never argued'

The couple described their relationships with family members as good with Sabree being accepted by Norlida's children from the very beginning, although some other family members were less receptive to their decision to marry.

"So far, our relationship with everyone has been good and there is no reason for any resentment. Even with my wife, we have never argued," Sabree told NST.

"I promise to take care of my wife until the end of her life and I will never leave her," he was quoted saying.

Norlida said her decision to marry was sealed after observing Sabree's sincerity and maturity, even though he was only 19 when they first met.

"When he asked me to marry him, I told him to handle everything, and he did," she told NST.

She added that his action showed his sincerity although "some people said he was crazy for marrying me, but he was firm in his decision".

The couple told BH that a happy marriage is built on patience, good communication, and unwavering support in everyday life.

Norlida also told NST that she has complete trust in Sabree and had never felt the need to check his phone.

She had even once asked him to marry again, but he refused.

The couple had also spoken about having children, with Sabree saying that if it was their blessing, they would have offpring in heaven, reported NST.

The couple lives in Jelebu, Negeri Sembilan.

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helmy.saat@asiaone.com