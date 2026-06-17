'He kept his promise to survive': Malaysian couple fights diseases to stay together

"In sickness and in health" may be a part of a vow taken during weddings, but this couple has exemplified that.

A couple in Malaysia, who are both 27, has gone viral after it was revealed they had fought off multiple illnesses to be together and walk down the aisle earlier this month, Harian Metro reported on Monday (June 15).

Things started going south for the couple, Muhammad Syakir Shamsuddin and Nurizatul Erina Rashid, in 2019 when Syakir was diagnosed with lymphoma, a blood cancer, according to an interview with WeirdKaya.

As if cancer wasn't tough enough, Erina had earlier been diagnosed with the chronic autoimmune disease systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) when she was 14.

She began having kidney problems a year later and developed Crohn's disease a few years later, alongside eczema and psoriasis.

There are no known cures for SLE, Crohn's disease, eczema and psoriasis, although these conditions are highly manageable.

"We were afraid that we could not support each other," Syakir told WeirdKaya. "It felt like both of us were being attacked by illnesses at the same time."

The duo had met through TikTok as friends and bonded over shared pains, according to Harian Metro.

Syakir admitted to WeirdKaya that both of them lost hope and did not communicate much while they underwent treatment because their emotions were badly affected.

Chemotherapy was tough — he underwent 100 sessions, one of which even triggered an allergic reaction that stopped his heart for 10 seconds, he shared.

However, the duo powered through treatment as love bloomed, and Syakir began making plans for marriage early last year.

"I saw that with marriage, we could be together and provide stronger support to each other," he told Harian Metro.

Both families understood their desire to get married and approved of it, he shared.

@asiaone Not just boy meets girl, but cancer fighter meets autoimmune disease fighter. It's also not your typical love story, but Syafiq and Eryna found support and true love in each other. This is their not so common love story. #Malaysia #LoveStory #Overcoming #Inspiration ♬ original sound - AsiaOne

'He kept his promise'

Speaking with Malaysian media channel Storiemy on the day of their wedding on June 6, Syakir shared that he has beaten cancer.

"He kept his promise to survive and get married," Erina quipped, adding that Syakir's presence in her life has changed her.

"I used to feel like giving up, but he's always supported me. He's also my inspiration — he can beat cancer, he can be healthy, so I also want to be like him."

Sharing what they've learned from their journey together, Syakir said: "No matter how hard we struggle, don't ever lose hope.

"Because even the smallest step can lead to something great, so keep moving forward."

Syakir told Harian Metro that he is currently in remission, but has to undergo blood tests and scans every three to six months.

Meanwhile, Erina must take medication regularly.

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khooyihang@asiaone.com