Malaysian girl, 14, dies after police chief dad leaves gun at home

The daughter of a police chief died after accidentally shooting herself with his gun at their home in Sabah, Malaysia on Tuesday (April 16), Malaysian newspaper Berita Harian reported.

It is believed that the 14-year-old girl played with the weapon, which was left behind by her father, out of curiosity. The gun then went off and hit her, according to multiple media reports.

Her father, Assistant Commissioner Dzulbaharin Ismail, was at his office at the time of the incident.

Her 16-year-old sister, who was returning home from school, found her dead, lying in a pool of blood, at around 12.40pm.

The family lives in the town of Lahad Datu. Dzulbaharin became the chief of the Lahad Datu Police District on April 1.

Police have seized a Walther P99 semi-automatic pistol in relation to the girl's death, reported The New Straits Times on Wednesday.

Sabah Deputy Commissioner of Police Datuk Shahurinain Jais told the media that the case has been classified as sudden death.

He told Berita Harian that no arrests have been made as no criminal elements have been found. The exact cause of death is pending forensic investigations.

Three witnesses have provided their statements to facilitate investigations, he said, but refused to disclose their identities.

The girl's body is expected to be buried on Thursday after the post-mortem is complete.

When contacted, Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain said: "Members of the public are advised to avoid speculation.''

