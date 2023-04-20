Malaysian man listens to his wife and wins RM3 million lottery

As the saying goes, behind every successful man is a woman.

And especially so in this case where a man from Klang, Malaysia hit the jackpot — all because he took his wife's advice.

Cheng, an avid punter, has the habit of buying the same ol' numbers at the Toto outlets, reported Sin Chew Daily.

But on one occasion, he was told that those numbers were sold out.

His wife, who was with him at that time, then suggested that he purchase a Big Sweep ticket, which came with randomised numbers instead.

Thankfully, he had the sense to listen to his spouse and ended up striking the lottery, winning a cool RM3 million (S$901,856).

Cheng had bought his winning ticket on January 29, reported Sin Chew Daily.

"It turns out, listening to my wife helped me to win!" Cheng told the Chinese news outlet.

Cheng said he plans to invest a portion of his newfound fortune into his children's future, while the rest of the money will be managed by his wife.

Malaysian woman thanks local deity for lottery win

In December 2022, a woman from Ipoh, Malaysia, won a lottery grand prize of RM20.75 million (S$6.2 million), and attributed her luck to a local deity named "Datuk Kong".

The 50-year-old housewife claimed that the pair of winning numbers were 'given' to her by the local deity she has been worshipping, reported the New Straits Times then.

The woman eventually used some of her winnings to pay off her family debts.

