Malaysian, 19, nabbed with 3kg of cannabis at Hong Kong airport

A 19-year-old Malaysian was arrested at Hong Kong International Airport after three kilograms of cannabis buds were found in his luggage.

The male passenger arrived from Kuala Lumpur via Singapore on July 9, said the Hong Kong Customs and Excise Department in a press release.

He was caught with the drug, which has an estimated street value of HK$500,000 ($82,000), while undergoing customs clearance.

Malaysian police believe the Sarawak man was recruited as a drug mule by a syndicate, reported Bernama.

Bukit Aman Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department director Hussein Omar Khan said Hong Kong authorities have informed Malaysian police of the arrest, according to the New Straits Times.

He said the suspect has no criminal record in Malaysia.

Under Hong Kong’s Dangerous Drugs Ordinance, drug trafficking carries a maximum penalty of a HK$822,000 fine and life imprisonment upon conviction.

Investigations are ongoing, said the customs agency.

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helmy.saat@asiaone.com