Malaysian woman claims Singaporean man assaulted her family at JB mall

A conflict between two led to death threats for one party after this woman decided to share an altercation she had.

A woman recently took to Facebook to seek help from netizens in identifying a Singaporean man who allegedly attacked her and her family, Oriental Daily reported on Monday (Dec 11).

According to the post, the family were at Aeon Tebrau City Mall when the Singaporean man bumped into her younger sister.

The woman claimed that the man attacked her sister, mother, also threatening to kick her baby.

Also posting a photograph of the alleged aggressor, she wrote: "If anyone knows who this is, message me privately and call the police!"

However, a man claiming to be a friend of the Singaporean man disputed these allegations, emphasising that this was an accident, 8world reported.

He explained that after bumping into the woman's sister, his friend wasn't even able to apologise before being pelted with expletives from the other party.

They then purportedly hit the man first.

A video posted on Facebook also showed a woman in pink - allegedly the woman's mother - swinging a bag at a man, smacking him with it while the man retreated.

She was later pulled away by another woman, and the man walked away.

Responding to this video, the Malaysian woman explained that this video was edited maliciously and that their mother was retaliating to protect them.

'This was a misunderstanding': Man's sibling

Speaking with China Press, the Singaporean man's twin brother said that he wasn't sure who started the fight but added his brother was injured as well.

On top of wounds on his person, his brother also lost his spectacles amid the conflict that saw both parties hitting and shoving each other.

"My brother accidentally bumped into them, this was a misunderstanding," he said.

"We have also notified the police. If they really were beaten, why would they be so free to post this on social media?"

He also raised questions on allegations of hitting the woman's baby.

"We are definitely at fault - both parties are at fault - but the other party shouldn't think they are innocent. This is very unfair for us."

His brother also received online threats online to expose their address, even alluding to using a "30cm-long knife" to attack them.

Responding to queries by Oriental Daily, the South Johor Bahru District Police said that they have received a report and an investigation is currently underway.

It is unclear if both parties have lodged a report.

