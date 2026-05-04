Malaysian man remarries wife after she lost memory of him and their children due to accident 8 years ago

A Malaysian couple's love story has stood the test of time even after the wife lost most of her memory following an accident almost a decade ago.

The accident not only affected her recollection, which put a strain on their marriage, but also their family as their children were still young then.

In a TikTok video uploaded on Friday (May 1), the wife expresses her gratitude towards her husband for standing by her all these years: "I did not make a mistake in choosing him as my husband."

Her husband decided to marry her again in a surprise ceremony at home executed with the help of their two boys and a videographer.

"It was my responsibility. No matter what the obstacles are, we have to face it and not run away from problems," shared the husband in the video.

The couple, dressed in matching traditional outfits, walked into the house, where their children greeted them by tossing flower petals into the air.

The touching gesture moved his wife to tears as he slipped her original wedding ring onto her finger.

In the video, her husband also declared his love. "I don't want to give her anything else but my heart."

The TikTok video has since garnered more than 525,000 likes, over 124,000 shares and more that 7,600 comments.

Netizens were touched by the couple's love story.

"His sons are... going to grow up being gentlemen. Thank you for being a good man to your wife," said one user.

Another commented: "May your marriage be blessed always."

"The definition of 'he keeps falling in love with the same person even in different version'," added another netizen.

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helmy.saat@asiaone.com