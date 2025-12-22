Malaysia braces for floods amid forecast of monsoon surge over Christmas weekend

Malaysia is bracing for another wave of floods this week amid the weatherman's forecast of continuous rain over the Peninsula's east coast.

In a significant weather forecast announcement posted to its Facebook on Monday (Dec 22) afternoon, the Malaysia Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) said a monsoon surge is expected to hit Malaysia between Dec 25 and Dec 29.

"The condition (monsoon surge) has the potential to bring continuous rainfall to the eastern parts of the Peninsula during the stated period. At the same time, strong winds and rough seas are also expected to occur in the South China Sea," the Malaysian weatherman said.

MetMalaysia did not list any state with an alert level at the time of this article's publishing.

Monsoon surge is a weather phenomenon where there is a sudden strengthening of wind speeds that causes cold air to rush southwards in the South China Sea, bringing rainy and windy weather.

Meanwhile, the Malaysian Civil Defence Force (APM) has readied some 3,000 to 5,000 personnel in anticipation of a second wave of floods.

Training management director of the APM Effendy Ali told local media outlets that operations would be augmented by about 5,000 Civil Defence Auxiliary personnel.

Colonel Effendy also urged residents living in low-lying areas to stay alert and make early preparations for the possible floods.

The latest alert follows a similar announcement last week, when Pahang was issued with a danger-level alert.

Johor was among other states such as Melaka and Selangor — all issued with a severe-level alert.

Earlier this year, Singapore also experienced three monsoon surges, with the most recent event occurring in March.

[[nid:726886]]

editor@asiaone.com