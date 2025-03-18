Cooler days ahead: Third monsoon surge from March 19 to 21 could see 22 deg C temperatures

A monsoon surge is expected to hit Singapore from March 19 to 21, marking the third such surge this year.

This surge could bring windy and cooler conditions, with daily temperatures dropping to as low as 22 degrees Celsius, said the Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS) on Monday (Feb 17).

During this period, expect moderate to heavy showers over the island with subsequent daily temperatures expected to range between 24 and 34 deg C on most days.

Lower minimum temperatures of around 22 deg C may also occur.

The second half of March is also expected to see above-average rainfall across most parts of the island, with short-duration thundery showers continuing in most afternoons, said MSS.

The monsoon surge is due to the strengthening of the north-eastern winds over the South China Sea, causing the development of thick cloud cover and frequent rainfall.

In a Facebook post on Monday (March 17), the Public Utilities Board (PUB) issued a warning on the intense rainfall which could potentially overwhelm drains and canals, causing flash floods.

Members of the public are advised to subscribe to the PUB alerts function to stay informed on rain warnings and flood related alerts.

Safety measures have also been outlined and are available for the public to follow on go.gov.sg/flood-safety-tips.

Third moonsoon surge

Earlier this year, Singapore experienced one of its heaviest-ever showers with temperatures hitting a low of 21.6 deg C.

Water levels were ankle deep in some areas at Jalan Seaview on the evening of Jan 10, with canals nearly overflowing.

Several events and activities were cancelled, causing disruptions during this period.

A second monsoon was subsequently observed from Jan 17 to Jan 19 with high tides of up to 3.2m.

