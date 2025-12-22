Namewee cleared of drug use charge, hearing on possession charge set for January

Malaysian rapper Wee Meng Chee, better known as Namewee, was acquitted of a drug use charge by a Magistrates' Court in Kuala Lumpur on Monday (Dec 22).

At a hearing on Dec 18, the court heard that a chemist report found no traces of drugs in Wee's blood.

He did not attend the hearing as he is on medical leave.

Speaking to reporters after the hearing, Wee's lawyer Joshua Tay told reporters that the prosecution is likely to withdraw the charge.

On Monday, Magistrate S Arunjothy ordered Wee's release and granted him a full acquittal on the drug use charge.

Wee, 32, was charged with drug use and possession on Oct 24, following the death of Taiwanese influence Iris Hsieh.

Hsieh, also known as "Nurse Goddess", was found dead in the bathtub of a Malaysia hotel room on Oct 22. She was in the country to work on a video project with Namewee.

According to Malaysian media reports then, police officers found nine pills suspected to be ecstasy.

Wee was also alleged to have tested positive for amphetamine, methamphetamine, ketamine and THC and was charged in court on Oct 24 for drug use and consumption.

The 42-year-old will have the charge on drug possession heard on Jan 19, 2026.

