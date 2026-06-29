Malaysia to roll out new passport with 94 security features on June 30

Malaysia's new passport is set to be launched by Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim on Tuesday (June 30), after a nearly month-long delay.

The upgraded travel document, with 94 security features, was originally planned for launch on June 1.

The date was pushed back, however, with the Immigration Department of Malaysia (JIM) citing a need to ensure the smooth delivery of services.

In comparison with the existing passport, which has 49 security features, the upgraded passport will have holographic elements, ultraviolet printing, hidden visual elements and several specialised forensic security features, reported The Star.

Bernama reported that enhanced security has also been incorporated into the thread used to bind the passport booklet, while each page has been designed with a unique layout.

Earlier this month, Malaysia also announced the introduction of a 10-year validity for its international passport, up from the present five years.

Malaysia's passport is ranked seventh on Henley's Global Passport Ranking.

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editor@asiaone.com