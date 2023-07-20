No joke: Malaysian teens wash faces with toilet bowl water for TikTok challenge

Two teens in Malaysia have been making quite a splash (literally) after viral videos showing them washing their faces with toilet bowl water as punishment started circulating on social media.

The teens were each taking part in a challenge with other TikTokers, where the loser of the challenge had to complete the punishment.

In one TikTok stream, a defeated teen smiles hesitantly at the camera while crouching with her hands dipped in the toilet bowl. As another TikToker eggs her on, she takes the plunge and splashes her face thrice with the water collected.

In another TikTok stream however, the losing challenger seemed to have no qualms about the punishment and enthusiastically reached his hands into a squat toilet to cup some water to wash his face.

Taking the forfeit one step further, he even rubs and massages his face with the water before diving back in for several repeats. This apparently seems to be too much for the guest TikToker, who covers her eyes with her hands and makes a face in horror.

Screen recordings of the TikTok live streams started picking up steam after they were uploaded to Facebook last Saturday (July 15). It is unclear when the original live streams were broadcasted.

Netizens were disgusted by the queasy scene and questioned if the teens needed to go this far in their challenge.

One netizen exclaimed: "No matter how clean the toilet is, the water in it is not suitable for washing your face!"

Others wondered if the teens were doing it in exchange for 'gifts' from viewers. The 'gifts' are virtual coins which can then be exchanged for money.

"It's incomprehensible that people would behave this way for money," another commented.

