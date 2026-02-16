About $2.9m worth of e-vaporisers seized in Malaysia's crackdown against youth vaping

Malaysian law enforcement authorities seized nearly RM9 million (S$2.9 million) worth of e-cigarettes, e-vaporisers and related products following a six-day nationwide crackdown against youth vaping.

Speaking at a press conference on Monday (Feb 16), Fisol Salleh, acting director of the Bukit Aman Internal Security and Public Order Department, said that the coordinated enforcement operation — codenamed Operation E-Cig Mega — was among the largest operations mounted against the illegal sale of e-cigarettes and e-vaporisers in the country.

The operation, which involved the Ministry of Health and Inland Revenue Board, commenced on Feb 10 in 13 states.

"During the operation, RM8,876,313 worth of e-cigarettes, e-vaporisers and related products were seized.

"The raids let to the seizure of RM4.69 million worth of vape liquid and RM4.11 million worth of devices," Fisol said.

A total of 181 persons were checked, leading to the arrest of four individuals — two Malaysians, one Indonesian and one Bangladesh national — for various offences including obstruction of public servants and immigration violations.

The enforcement operation also led to the issuance of fines, composition notices and tax notices worth a total of RM330,200.

Fisol also warned that the widespread use of e-cigarettes and e-vaporisers among school students and youths presents a growing concern, adding that the Ministry of Health had described vaping as "extremely dangerous" and "even more harmful" than cigarettes.

He added that the presence of drug-laced e-vaporiser pods presented an additional challenge.

Federal Health Minister Dzulkefly Ahmad said on Dec 16 that the Malaysian government aims to fully implement the ban by mid-2026 or at the latest, by the end of the year, depending on the completion of necessary regulatory and legislative processes.

