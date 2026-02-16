malaysia

About $2.9m worth of e-vaporisers seized in Malaysia's crackdown against youth vaping

The six-day operation, which commenced on Feb 10, was conducted simultaneously across 13 states
Fisol Salleh, acting director of the Bukit Aman Interal Security and Public Order Department (second from left), at the press conference on Monday (Feb 16).
PHOTO: Facebook/KDNKA
Sean Ler
February 16, 2026 7:10 AM

Malaysian law enforcement authorities seized nearly RM9 million (S$2.9 million) worth of e-cigarettes, e-vaporisers and related products following a six-day nationwide crackdown against youth vaping.

Speaking at a press conference on Monday (Feb 16), Fisol Salleh, acting director of the Bukit Aman Internal Security and Public Order Department, said that the coordinated enforcement operation —  codenamed Operation E-Cig Mega — was among the largest operations mounted against the illegal sale of e-cigarettes and e-vaporisers in the country.

The operation, which involved the Ministry of Health and Inland Revenue Board, commenced on Feb 10 in 13 states.

"During the operation, RM8,876,313 worth of e-cigarettes, e-vaporisers and related products were seized.

"The raids let to the seizure of RM4.69 million worth of vape liquid and RM4.11 million worth of devices," Fisol said.

A total of 181 persons were checked, leading to the arrest of four individuals — two Malaysians, one Indonesian and one Bangladesh national — for various offences including obstruction of public servants and immigration violations.

The enforcement operation also led to the issuance of fines, composition notices and tax notices worth a total of RM330,200. 

Fisol also warned that the widespread use of e-cigarettes and e-vaporisers among school students and youths presents a growing concern, adding that the Ministry of Health had described vaping as "extremely dangerous" and "even more harmful" than cigarettes. 

He added that the presence of drug-laced e-vaporiser pods presented an additional challenge.

Federal Health Minister Dzulkefly Ahmad said on Dec 16 that the Malaysian government aims to fully implement the ban by mid-2026 or at the latest, by the end of the year, depending on the completion of necessary regulatory and legislative processes.

