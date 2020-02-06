Over 20,000 sign petition to revoke ex-Miss Universe Malaysia's crown after controversial 'coloured person' remarks

Miss Universe Malaysia 2017 winner Samantha Katie James caused quite a stir with her controversial remarks about race. Now, Malaysians are rallying to strip her of her crown.

James, 25, had made several posts on her Instagram stories on June 1, writing that "black people" should "relax". She had also asserted that they "chose to be born" as a "coloured person" in America.

Her remarks came amid widespread Black Lives Matter protests in the United States after the death of George Floyd.

Shortly after James' posts, Miss Universe Malaysia Organisation (Mumo) issued a statement to condemn her remarks as "inappropriate, offensive, unacceptable and hurtful". Mumo also declared that James has not represented the organisation since June 2018.

Online petition to revoke James' Miss Malaysia title

Meanwhile, netizens Marcus Gan and Yee Heng Zeh were so enraged by James' remarks that they started a change.org petition to strip her of her Miss Universe Malaysia title.

Gan and Zeh wrote:

"She is a public figure with over 160k followers on Instagram. She misused her platform and social media presence to voice out her blatantly racist and ignorant remarks.

"Her ignorance and lack of self and privilege awareness do not reflect the Miss Universe Malaysia title and with this petition, we hope she will be stripped of her title. For someone who is so blatantly ignorant should not represent Malaysia in any capacity."

Calling Mumo's response "unsatisfactory", the duo said: "If they strongly condemned all acts of racism and prejudice, they would've stripped her of her crown and title."

PHOTO: Screengrab/change.org

Beauty sponsor cut ties with James

Meanwhile, Malaysian makeup company Velvet Vanity was swift to denounce James' views and clarify that they would no longer be affiliated with her.

James had previously featured products from the brand in her Instagram posts.

The brand issued the following statement on Instagram: "Since the beginning of our journey, we are dedicated to cater to everyone albeit their skin colour so for us to support her wrongdoings would be contradictory to our brand name.''

Netizens and Malaysian celebrities have also expressed their disgust

Netizens also reacted to the beauty queen's statements with scorn, disappointment and condemnation. The hashtag #SamanthaKayty was still trending 24 hours after James posted her controversial remarks on her Instagram stories.

PHOTO: Screengrab/Instagram

PHOTO: Screengrab/Instagram

PHOTO: Screengrab/Twitter

PHOTO: Screengrab/Twitter

PHOTO: Screengrab/Twitter

Among James' harshest critics were Malaysian actor Henry Golding and local YouTuber Jinny Boy.

PHOTO: Screengrab/Twitter

PHOTO: Instagram/henrygolding

PHOTO: Instagram/henrygolding

Golding — the star of hit movie Crazy Rich Asians — slammed James' remarks as racist and ignorant.

He said on his Instagram story: "You have zero idea what Black people have to go through on a day-to-day basis.

"It is hundreds of years of oppression and injustice kept in place by money and power from people such as yourself, ignorant and selfish people."

