Malaysia cops to use saliva test kits at roadblocks amid concerns over drug-laced vapes

The Royal Malaysia Police Force (PDRM) announced on Friday (June 26) that it is planning to deploy saliva test kits at roadblocks nationwide amid growing concerns of motorists under the influence of drug-laced vape liquids.

Such laced vapes, usually containing a mixture of fentanyl and psychoactive chemicals, are similar to "Kpods" and could cause motorists to be intoxicated and their judgement impaired.

Some are marketed as "Piu Piu" and "Magic Mushroom".

A now-viral video posted on Instagram on June 15 shows a man walking out of a car which crashed headfirst into a flyover pillar in Kuala Lumpur.

He is seen walking steadily and appearing disoriented as he steps out of the car.

Bystanders later found suspected "Piao Piao" in his car.

@asiaone Just days ago on June 11, Malaysian police called for a complete ban on electronic cigarettes and vaporisers after a new synthetic drug dubbed “piao piao” was detected in vape liquids. #MalaysiaNews #Malaysia #Police ♬ original sound - AsiaOne

Speaking to the media at its Bukit Aman headquarters on Friday, PDRM's director of Narcotics Crime Investigation Department Hussein Omar Khan said the police have detected more of such cases.

He added that the biggest concern was that users of vapes laced with synthetic drugs could become intoxicated while driving without realising it.

"The effects of these drugs can cause users to become intoxicated to the point of losing their judgement and sense of awareness," he was reported by The Star as saying.

Hussein also revealed that as compared to the 108 cases of offences related to synthetic drug-laced vape liquids detected in Malaysia last year, the number of cases in 2026, to date, has risen sharply to 168 cases.

Malaysia is moving towards a full ban on vaping by mid-2026, but an exact date has not been announced.

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editor@asiaone.com