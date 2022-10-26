'Please be alert': Young kids playing on 17th floor window ledge in Malaysia puts neighbours on edge

Looking out of her apartment, a woman in Kuala Lumpur was aghast to find two young children playing precariously on a window ledge on the 17th floor.

The woman, who goes by Reff Lia, uploaded an 11-second video of the harrowing sight on Facebook on Tuesday (Oct 25).

The nerve-wracking video showed the two toddlers, aged two and four, seated on that tiny window ledge. The girl could also be seen standing up excitedly, earning screams from their panicked neighbours.

"This happened at my house. Don't watch if you have a weak heart. Mum and dad please be alert," the woman wrote in Malay, adding that she reported the incident to the building's management office.

Reff Lia's video has since garnered over 500 comments from netizens equally shocked by the heart-stopping footage.

"[I] can't bear to watch," said one netizen.

PHOTO: Screengrab/Facebook

On Wednesday, the Malaysian police said that they were investigating a couple for allegedly letting their two young children play unattended on the ledge of an open window, reported the Malay Mail.

District police chief Supt Ashari Abu Samah said the children's parents were summoned for questioning after an officer from the Kuala Lumpur lodged a report after the video was posted.

“Investigations showed that at the time of the incident, both parents were in the house but were unaware,” Supt Ashari said in a statement.

The case is currently being investigated under Section 31 (1) (a) of the Child Act (2001), which states that any person who has in his or her care a child that is being neglected, abandoned or exposed the child in a manner likely to cause him/her physical or emotional injury can be fined not exceeding RM20,000 (S$6,000) or imprisonment for a term not exceeding ten years or both.

Just last year, a child in Singapore was spotted standing on the window ledge of a flat in Hougang.

Videos of the incident showed the child standing on the ledge on the third floor, with both hands grabbing onto the laundry poles above them.

Thankfully, the child was eventually rescued by a worker in a boom lift.

ALSO READ: Yikes! Boy sticks body out of moving car's sunroof along Havelock Road

claudiatan@asiaone.com

No part of this story or photos can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.