Malaysian pupil surprises beloved teacher with durian at school, winning hearts online

A four-year-old boy in Terengganu, Malaysia, won hearts online after taking a durian to school as a farewell gift for his beloved teacher.

Affan Maleeq's mother, Nur Syazwani, said she initially thought Affan was joking when he packed the durian into his school bag the night before heading to school, reported Berita Harian on Wednesday (July 29).

"I didn't expect him to really surprise his teacher. I thought he would just leave the durian there, but he told her it was a gift," said the 29-year-old mother of two.

The video and photos were uploaded on Nur Syazwani's Threads account on July 22 and 23 and have since garnered more than 17,000 likes, over 800 reshares and almost 300 comments.

Affan decided to take the fruit to school after his teacher asked pupils what food they wanted to eat the next day.

His grandfather had bought some durians the previous evening, and the preschooler immediately asked if he could give one to his teacher.

"He even packed the durian into his school bag himself because he wanted to give it to his teacher the next day," Nur Syazwani wrote on her Threads account.

The heartwarming gesture also came on the teacher's last day at the kindergarten before she transferred to another school.

This prompted Affan to prepare the unusual farewell present as a way of showing his appreciation for his teacher.

The teacher later shared a video with Nur Syazwani showing Affan taking the fruit out of his bag, joking that the whole classroom ended up smelling like durian.

"His school bag was quite thick. I don't even know how much the durian weighed," Nur Syazwani told BH.

"But the durian he picked was really cute. It was small, just like him," she joked.

Netizens touched

Many Threads users were touched by the kid's gesture.

"So adorable — look at that innocent face when he showed it," wrote a commenter.

Another netizen praised Affan's sincerity adding that was an "amazing gift", which the teacher would remember forever.

"The important thing is the effort to give the durian, the teacher must not expect to see a durian in that kid's bag," commented another netizen.

"That teacher must remember this class forever," chimed another netizen.

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helmy.saat@asiaone.com