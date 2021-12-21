From roadside fishing to smol rescues: These Malaysians brought sunshine to the internet amid floods

As the monsoon season makes its impact in Southeast Asia, some places cope with the floods differently — from shin-deep water dining in Thailand to a literal Netflix and chill in flooded homes in the Philippines.

The floods in Malaysia have left at least eight people dead with more than 32,000 displaced people from Selangor moved into temporary shelters, authorities said on Monday (Dec 20). Some of the worst flooding took place in that area, one of most inhabited and affluent region in Malaysia.

Police, army and fire department staff — more than 66,000 in total — were deployed to help people stranded by the floods. Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob told the media that rainfall on Sunday was close to the total for a month.

Despite life coming to a standstill, some Malaysians saw the lighter side of this natural disaster.

Roadside fishing

https://www.tiktok.com/@drmegatms/video/7043262532655516955/

Some say, make hay while the sun shines.

Though little or no sun has been visible over the past few days, this didn't stop this man in Malaysia from taking out his fishing net to try something new: fishing on the road.

Wearing his Spongebob Squarepants towel, he and his friend managed to haul a decent catch. And he is not alone, others have also been spotted casting their fishing nets.

Water taxi

Some people are determined to get to their destination, no matter rain or shine.

These three men decided to test out their water taxi which is literally half-submerged in flooding water.

Though they seem to have little difficulty fitting in the vehicle, there is no guarantee that the taxi was able to reach their destination.

Smol rescue

https://www.tiktok.com/@theardini__/video/7043270078778969370

It is not just humans who are being rescued during the floods.

These felines are probably taking a boat ride for the first time, with one cat that seems to be a little bit too enthusiastic and decided to test the water, literally.

In case you are wondering, the cat is safe albeit wet — and hauled back to safety by kind souls.

These cats are not alone as some end up on smaller boats or buckets while floating on a gentle Malayan breeze.

https://www.tiktok.com/@mr.smokey95/video/7043005939619859739/

READ ALSO: What the fish: Thai woman wakes up to find room transformed into 'aquarium'

zakaria@asiaone.com