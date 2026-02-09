Restriction on foreign credit cards among measures considered to curb Ron95 purchase by foreign vehicles

As part of plans to introduce new regulations under Malaysia's Control of Supplies Act, aimed at controlling the distribution of subsidised Ron95 petrol, the Malaysian Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) is looking at ways to limit the use of foreign credit cards for Ron95 purchase.

This was announced by KPDN minister Armizan Mohd Ali in Malaysia's Parliament on Monday (Feb 9), during the motion of thanks for the royal address.

The minister said that measures to enhance legislation must close the current loopholes, such as the use of fake registration numbers or tactics to deceive petrol station operations.

"It also provides clarity on reasonable responsibilities for petrol station operators without placing impractical requirements, such as the need to conduct technical checks on vehicles — which goes beyond their job scopes," Armizan added.

He reiterated that the bans and legal action can be taken against owners or drivers of foreign-registered vehicle when the new regulations come into force on Apr 1.

Last month, 63-year-old male Malaysian Long Sa Kow, who is also a Singapore permanent resident, was fined RM9,000 (S$2,850) for tampering with the vehicle registration number of his Singapore-registered car.

Later the same month, the driver of a Singapore-registered car who was caught pumping Ron95 in Iskandar Puteri allegedly defend himself online, asserting that it was not illegal to buy Ron95 as enforcement action can only be taken against petrol station operators.

