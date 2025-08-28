'She decided to let me return': Malaysian doctor issues video apology to wife following alleged affair

A Malaysian doctor has made a public apology after he was allegedly caught having an affair with a woman inside his vehicle.

The clip of the alleged affair, captured by the woman's husband, went viral after it was shared online on Sunday (Aug 24).

In a video posted to his Facebook account on Aug 27, the doctor, Wong Lu Yang, apologised to his wife, acknowledging the hurt that he'd caused.

Speaking in Mandarin, Wong said that while the incident had occurred two to three months ago, he decided "to be upfront" and seek his wife's forgiveness during that time after receiving "various videos and photos".

"We eventually came to a mutual agreement; she decided to let me return to the family so that we can work on our marriage and family," said Wong, thanking his wife.

"The case is already going through legal proceedings, and I hope all parties can give us some space."

In the video, Wong also stated that he would take full responsibility for his actions, adding that they would also seek legal advice where necessary.

Towards the end of the video, a woman believed to be Wong's wife also made an appearance, requesting privacy.

"I hope everyone can respect our privacy and not implicate our children or family," she added.

Suspended from his duties

Prior to releasing the video, Wong shared the challenges he has faced with cyberbullying, which has also affected his family.

"False and harmful content, including my face, my family members, friends, and organisations I am involved with, as well as my phone number, have been shared without my consent," stated Wong in a post on Wednesday.

He added that a police report has been filed, and he will be taking legal action against those who misuse his personal data, post defamatory content, or harass his family.

Since the incident, JCI Kota Bahru, a non-governmental organisation has also posted an update on its Facebook page addressing the matter, stating that Wong had been suspended from his duties with immediate effect in light of the case.

"We wish to emphasise that this is a personal matter concerning the current president, and it has no connection with JCI Kota Bharu's mission or work," it stated.

"The matter will be subject to internal review, and appropriate actions will follow in accordance with our organisational values."

