'This isn't your country': Singapore-registered Mercedes draws flak for seemingly not giving way to Malaysia ambulance

Whether you're driving in Singapore or overseas, giving way to the ambulance is a must.

On Tuesday (Dec 6), the driver of a Singapore-registered Mercedes failed to do so in Johor Bahru, and nearly collided with an emergency vehicle.

In a dashcam video uploaded to Facebook group We are Malaysians the next day, the black Mercedes was seen travelling at a low speed in the middle lane of heavy traffic.

Moments later, a Kempas Medical Centre ambulance tried to overtake the car by filtering into the same lane.

But the Mercedes driver continued to inch forward despite the ambulance being halfway in the lane.

While both vehicles got very close to each other, it is unclear if they came into contact.

The ambulance driver then raised a hand out of the window, making it clear he needed to cut into the lane.

Appearing to realise that it was in the way of an emergency vehicle, the Mercedes driver proceeded to give way.

In the comments, many netizens berated the Singapore-registered car for not giving way to the emergency vehicle.

One also reminded the Mercedes driver that they were in a foreign country and were breaking a law even locals don't dare to break.

PHOTO: Screengrab/Facebook/We are Malaysians

Under Rule 53(1) of the Malaysia Road Traffic Rules 1959, driving in the emergency lane is an offence. This is punishable under Section 119(2) of the Road Transport Act 1987 with a fine of up to RM2,000 (S$616), or up to six months in jail.

In October 2019, a similar incident happened in Singapore.

A white Porsche had allegedly refused way to an ambulance and the driver even flashed the emergency vehicle her middle finger.

While the ambulance's emergency siren wasn't switched on, other cars had automatically given way to it.

However, even after flashing the headlights and sounding the siren, the Porsche continued to ignore them.

The ambulance eventually decided to overtake on the car's left instead.

According to Singapore's Road Traffic Act, any authorised ambulance or vehicle used as a fire engine or for military, police, civil defence or customs purposes shall, when on an urgent duty call, have the right of way over all other traffic.

Those who obstruct free passage of any ambulance shall be liable on conviction to a fine not exceeding $10,000 or to imprisonment for a term not exceeding six months or to both.

