'He was surprised but I cried': Touching reunion between single dad motorcyclist and kind mechanic moves netizens

The 31-year-old motorcyclist seen in a now-viral video receiving free repairs from a kind-hearted mechanic has made good his promise to visit the mechanic to pay the repair costs, but with an unexpected twist.

AsiaOne had previously reported that the mechanic, nicknamed Abang Usop, refused to take money from Dicky Yau, after realising that he only has RM176 (S$56) left in his e-wallet.

Yau, who later livestreamed on TikTok to share his encounter and thank the mechanic, had received virtual gifts amounting to around RM5,000 from netizens.

During an interview with Malaysian publication Oriental Daily News and radio station Era FM earlier, the single father said he would donate the entire amount to Usop, so that he can continue to help others.

He reiterated why he would not accept donations, saying he is able-bodied and wishes to rely on himself to make a living.

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The reunion which moved netizens

A video of the reunion posted by Usop on Wednesday (April 22) shows him explaining that Yau received the amount from TikTok virtual gifts and had given him half the donated amount.

Usop then makes Yau hold the cash and says: "Brother, hold on to this money. You have given me this donated money right?"

Yau replies, almost crying: "I am giving this money to you so that you can help others in need."

What happened next took him by surprise.

"I shall return this amount back to this brother," Usop says, taking Yau by surprise.

Yau could be heard several times saying "don't", but Usop reminds him: "You have school-going children. I told you to keep it. Keep it!"

At this point, Yau became teary-eyed and they embraced.

TikTok user Ndhraa, whose comment received more than 1,300 likes, said: "He (Yau) was surprised, and I was the one who cried."

Several other users also echoed her sentiment.

But perhaps, the heart-warming moment was best summed up by Mohd Shafiq, who said: "Heartfelt words from one father to another."

The video has since received nearly 900,000 views.

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editor@asiaone.com

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