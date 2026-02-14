Stay calm, say Johor health authorities amid recent TB outbreak in Kota Tinggi and Pontian

Johor public health officials have urged the public to stay calm despite a recent tuberculosis (TB) outbreak in the districts of Kota Tinggi and Pontian.

"Among the measures taken is contacting the close contacts of patients with TB to undergo health screening," Malay Mail quoted the state's Health and Environment Committee chairman, Ling Tian Soon, as saying.

"The public should not panic as TB is not a new disease and the Health Ministry is more than prepared to manage the outbreak through various methods that includes treatment."

Though Johor has a few TB cases each year, he said that the rapid spread of the Kota Tinggi cluster was a cause for concern.

The government has yet to identify the source of the cluster.

However, Ling assured the public that the government has a comprehensive set of standard operating procedures when it comes to dealing with the disease, and urged patients who contract TB to follow quarantine and medicine protocols closely.

Even if a patient or close contact tests negative, he said the government will follow up for up to two years to ensure they are totally free of the disease.

A total of 2,571 cases and 10 new clusters were reported in Malaysia between Jan 1 and Feb 7, reported Bernama, while the same period in 2025 saw 2,342 or 9.8 per cent fewer cases.

"Johor reported one cluster with 37 cases (in Kota Tinggi), while Kedah and Kelantan each recorded one cluster with two cases," said Malaysian health minister Dzulkefly Ahmad.

"This was followed by Pahang, with one cluster involving four cases, Perlis with one cluster involving two cases, and Sabah with one cluster involving five cases."

Selangor also had four new clusters involving 10 patients.

TB and Singapore

Many countries in Asia including Singapore consider it endemic.

According to the Ministry of Health, 1,156 new cases of active TB disease among residents were reported in 2024 in Singapore, down from 1,201 the previous year.

Up to 30 per cent of the population in older age groups may have the bacteria latent in their bodies, where it doesn't cause the disease.

TB is caused by the bacteria mycobacterium tuberculosis and most often affects the lungs, according to the World Health Organisation.

It is spread through the air when people with the disease cough, sneeze or spit, but is preventable and treatable.

