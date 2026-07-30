Long after goodbye, Malaysia stray cat finds its way unguided to late man's grave

There are bonds that live on, even after death.

An orange cat in Malaysia has melted the hearts of many online after making its way, unguided, to the grave of a widow's late husband.

Threads user Afi Rezeki Basri posted several videos of orange cat 'Oyen' over the span of a few days, with the latest uploaded on Thursday (July 30).

Oyen is an affectionate term Malaysians use to refer to orange cats.

The Threads user, who refers to herself as Umi, described Oyen as her "faithful companion and source of comfort" while visiting the grave of her late husband, Sidi, in one of her Threads posts.

"The cat isn't mine. It's an orange stray that roams the area," she shared in the comments section.

Still, Oyen's playful antics helped eased her longing for her husband, said Umi.

Netizens online found Oyen's actions cute and clever.

"Oyen is so smart," commented a Threads user.

Another commenter praised Oyen, calling the cat "clever" for finding its way to the grave.

The heartwarming story stands in stark contrast to another recent incident in Malaysia, where a video allegedly showing an elderly woman kicking a stray kitten, triggering widespread condemnation on social media.

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helmy.saat@asiaone.com