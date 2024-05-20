Suspect in Malaysia police attack acted alone, not linked to militant group, report says

KUALA LUMPUR — The suspect in an attack on a Malaysian police station that killed two officers last week acted alone and was not part of any militant group, state news agency Bernama reported, citing the country's top police official.

Authorities initially said the man, who was killed during the attack, was suspected of being a member of the Jemaah Islamiah (JI) militant group.

"The suspect is not affiliated with any terrorist groups and has no connection to JI. He is not involved in terrorism," Inspector-General of Police Razarudin Husain was quoted as saying by Bernama on Saturday (May 18).

Husain noted, however, that the suspect's father was a member of JI.

The motive behind the attack has not yet been determined, he said, according to Bernama.

JI, which aims to establish an Islamic state in Southeast Asia, is accused of orchestrating some of the deadliest militant attacks in neighbouring Indonesia, including the 2002 bombings of Bali nightclubs that killed more than 200 people.

