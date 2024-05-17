Suspected Jemaah Islamiyah member kills 2 Johor police officers in station attack

Two police officers were killed after an attack on a police station in the outskirts of Johor Bahru on Friday (May 17) morning.

The Star reported that the 34-year-old assailant, believed to be a member of the Jemaah Islamiyah (JI) terrorist group, also wounded another constable before he was killed in a gunfight at the Ulu Tiram police station.

The suburb town of Ulu Tiram is located about 10 killometres from Mount Austin, a popular shopping destination for Singaporeans.

Malaysia's Inspector-General of Police Razarudin Husain said that police officers first attended to the couple, aged 21 and 22, who were at the station at 2.30am to lodge a report on a sexual assault case that happened two years ago.

At the same time, a masked intruder, armed with a machete, arrived at the police station on a motorcycle. A policeman, who checked on him, was slashed in the neck.

Husain said: "The suspect then took the victim's gun. At the same time, another two mobile patrol vehicle (MPV) policemen, who had just finished their patrol, returned to the police station.

"One of our men was shot in his cheek and the bullet went through his head, while another was shot in the shoulder and waist."

The assailant was later killed in the gunfight at the police station, Malay Mail reported.

Family members of assailant arrested

Husain said that the police have arrested five of the assailant's family members aged between 19 to 62.

They are believed to be members of JI, after several items linking to the group were found at the assailant's home.

Husain said that the suspect had a confrontation with the police with zinc sheets and paper inside his bag which he used as a shield.

He added that the police believed that the attack on the police station was to steal weapons there.

"The young couple who were earlier at the police station to lodge a report [were also arrested]," said Husain, adding that it is "not logical" for them to be reporting an incident which allegedly took place two years ago.

Commenting on the attack, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim appealed for the public to give their full cooperation to the authorities, reported Bernama.

He said: "We do not compromise on matters of peace; the government will be firm. The lives of the people are our priority, and progress means nothing if peace is not maintained. Strong measures will be taken to stop this madness (violence), and I fully support the steps taken by the police.

"I ask the public to cooperate, always be vigilant, and not give this evil group any opportunities."

