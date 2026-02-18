85% of TB cases are local, says Malaysian health minister refuting claims that they are imported

Most of tuberculosis (TB) cases reported in Malaysia involve locals, said Malaysian Health Minister Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad on Wednesday (Feb 18), countering recent claims which linked the emergence of new clusters to foreigners in Malaysia.

"Data from the Ministry of Health shows that 85 per cent of the reported cases involved locals, while only 15 per cent involved foreigners," he clarified.

In a statement on Feb 15, the health ministry said that there were a total of 2,571 cases, with Sabah recording the highest number of cases at 614.

Johor ranks fourth with 233 cases.

He explained that TB is not a new disease, adding that it is endemic and has existed in communities "for a long time".

Pointing to the data, Dr Dzulkefly said that the risk of infection is real and should not be taken lightly.

He suggested that TB is not only a clinical issue, but one which can be caused by socio-economic factors such as relocation, overcrowding and deficiencies in nutrition, reiterating that it is preventable, treatable and curable if detected and treated early.

Parents are also encouraged to ensure that their children are immunised and lead a healthy lifestyle.

