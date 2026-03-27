Malaysians urged to cut shower time, cease daily car wash amidst prolonged dry and hot spell

As the prolonged heatwave in Malaysia continues, at least 10 dams in Malaysia have reported depleting water levels, prompting calls for water conservation nationwide.

Nearer to Singapore, four dams in Johor are at the "caution" level — which is triggered when water levels are below 70 per cent of capacity.

The situation is most critical in Kedah, where the water level at Muda Dam has fallen to around 7 per cent of its normal capacity.

Malay Mail reported Dr Chong Khai Lin, an expert in disaster management at University Utara Malaysia, as saying that the situation in Kedah is akin to a "canary in a coal mine".

"The real risk is not a single dry region, but the possibility of multiple regions experiencing reduced rainfall at the same time," she told Malay Mail, adding that the situation can escalate into a broader water security challenge.

Meanwhile, the Fire and Rescue Department reported that it is now responding to over 400 cases of open fires daily nationwide — four times the usual rate.

In Johor alone, there have been 2,403 cases of fires reported between January 1 to March 25, involving an area of over 4,700ha.

Malaysians urged to watch water usage

Former chairman of the National Water Service Commission Charles Santiago told Malay Mail that everyday habits that are often overlooked are collectively draining millions of litres of water at a time when supply is tightening.

"Go easy on car washing, gardening, and cut your shower time by 50 per cent," he told Malay Mail.

Santiago also singled out car washing as a major source of water shortage, saying some Malaysians have a habit of washing their cars every day.

"If you take one million cars and multiply that by about 25 litres per wash, you are already looking at about 25 million litres of water a week — and that is just for one wash," he explained.

He also pointed out that Malaysians use an average of 201 litres of water per person daily, higher than the United Nations-recommended 165 litres.

In comparison, Singapore currently consumes about 440 million gallons water per day, with each resident using about 142 litres of water a day in 2024.

But Santiago also stressed that conservation must not come at the expense of health and safety.

"Reduce usage, but don't dehydrate. Just avoid excessive use," he suggested.

[[nid:732100]]

editor@asiaone.com