5 lesser-known freehold 3-bedroom condos under $1.6m

In Singapore, freehold properties are often favoured due to the widespread belief that they offer a solid foundation for preserving generational wealth. However, this advantage typically comes with a higher price tag.

This week, we've found five under-the-radar freehold three-bedroom condominiums for those with a budget capped at $1.6 million.

While some of these condos may not be in close proximity to an MRT station, each offers a commendable array of amenities within easy walking distance.

The Sensoria

$1,499,999

Attribute Info Address 1 Jalan Ulu Sembawang Tenure Freehold Size 1,269 SQFT $PSF $1,182.03 PSF Developer Frasers Centrepoint Homes TOP Sep 2008 Why I like it

— Ryan

With a regular-shaped layout, this apartment is ideal for homeowners who want to enjoy living in a tranquil environment while having amenities within a short walking distance.

This apartment in The Sensoria is sized at 1,269 sq ft and comes with three bedrooms, two bathrooms, a study alcove, a store room, a utility room and a decent common living area.

Despite having bay windows (which does give the apartment quite a unique touch), all the bedrooms are well-sized and can accommodate a built-in wardrobe and a queen-sized bed comfortably. The study alcove also comes in handy for families who need a designated space to do their work, especially for those who are still able to WFH.

I also appreciate that there are designated areas for storing away bulky items, which does come in handy in the long run.

Although the apartment is located on a lower floor, the unit still enjoys plenty of natural light and there's no exposure to direct afternoon sun. It is also located right across the landed estate of Sembawang Springs Estate, which allows residents to enjoy a more relaxed and low-density lifestyle.

Canberra MRT Station (North-South line) might be quite a walk away from The Sensoria, but there is the option to take a bus from the bus stop located right below the project. The project is a short walk away from Sembawang Shopping Centre and Chong Pang Market & Food Centre, in which residents can pick up food and groceries.

Interestingly, the project is a short walk away from Sembawang Hot Spring. Sembawang Primary School is also located within a seven-minute drive away.

Sunbird View

$1,500,000

Attribute Info Address 187c Sunbird Road Tenure Freehold Size 1,302 SQFT $PSF $1,152.07 PSF Developer Duchess Investment Pte Ltd TOP 1997

Why I like it

— Druce

Located within the landed enclave of Sunbird Circle, this project offers a low-density and private environment for its residents. This apartment is sized at 1,302 sq ft and comes with three bedrooms, two bathrooms and quite a spacious common area.

Depending on your preference, there is no balcony in this apartment, which means that the entire unit is catered entirely for liveable space. The layout of the unit also allows a more private living arrangement, since all the bedrooms are tucked in one corner.

On the other hand, the kitchen might be on the more compact side, but it is still fully functional as it comes with a yard, utility room and WC, making it ideal for those living with a helper.

Apart from being located within a landed enclave, Sunbird View overlooks the MRT tracks and is located along the Simei Park Connector. That said, it's under a 10-minute walk to both Simei (East-West line) and Upper Changi (Downtown line) MRT Station, as well as East Point Mall.

For those with schooling children, Changkat Primary School and Changkat Changi Secondary School are located nearby.

Casa Pasir Ris

$1,300,000

Attribute Info Address 201 Jalan Loyang Besar Tenure 999-year Leasehold Size 1,119 SQFT $PSF $1,161.75 PSF Developer Tat Lee Bank Land Limited TOP Sep 1997

Why I like it

— Reuben

Ideal for homeowners who want to live in a tranquil environment, Casa Pasir Ris is located in a cul-de-sac in the leafy Loyang Besar neighbourhood.

Sized at 1,119 sq ft, this apartment comes with three bedrooms, two bathrooms and reasonable common areas. Seeing that there is no balcony in this apartment, it's good for families who want to maximise the available amount of liveable space.

Despite being on the lower floor, the unit is well-lit due to the full-height windows, which makes the space feel airy and bright.

Since it is located rather deep in the Jalan Loyang Besar neighbourhood, the nearest spot where residents can pick up food and groceries is Downtown East, which is a 13-minute walk away.

However, there's a bus stop located right outside of the development, which makes getting around fairly convenient and also leads to Pasir Ris MRT Station and White Sands Mall. The biggest draw would be its green and leafy environment and being a short walking distance to Pasir Ris Beach. It's definitely not the most convenient spot, but ideal for those who prioritise a less dense living environment.

Some schools within a 1km proximity include Casuarina Primary School, Pasir Ris Crest Secondary School and Pasir Ris Primary School.

The Navian

$1,568,000

Attribute Info Address 178 Jalan Eunos Tenure Freehold Size 904 SQFT $PSF $1,734.51 PSF Developer Roxy-Pacific Holdings Limited TOP Sep 2021

Why I like it

— Stanley

Suitable for families who want a compact but functional apartment, this unit in The Navian is sized at 904 sq ft.

It comes with three bedrooms, two bathrooms, a guest room and a small but efficiently-sized living area. There are also two balconies to enjoy the outdoors, which can be found in the living room and master bedroom. Depending on the homeowner's needs, the guest room can be converted into a fourth bedroom or a study room.

When living in a more compact layout, the high ceiling does play an important part in making the apartment feel more spacious and airy. The added ceiling height is also not inclusive of the void area, which is an added bonus.

Since the unit was renovated two years ago, it is in a move-in-friendly condition to save up on renovation costs.

Ubi and Kaki Bukit (both on the Downtown line) MRT Stations are both under a 15-minute walk away, with various coffee shops located nearby. Additionally, Bedok Reservoir Food Centre is also located a short walk away.

For nearby school options, Telok Kurau Primary School, Maha Bodhi School and Manju Secondary School are located nearby.

Sims Dorado

$1,450,000

Attribute Info Address 11 Lorong 39 Geylang Tenure Freehold Size 969 SQFT $PSF $1,496.39 PSF Developer Bravo Building Construction Pte. Ltd. TOP Sep 2008

Why I like it

— Sean

Located in the vibrant Geylang neighbourhood, this bright and airy apartment in Sims Dorado is sized at 969 sq ft.

Originally, this unit came with three bedrooms and two bathrooms, but the previous homeowners hacked off the walls of one of the common bedrooms to create a bigger dining and study area. Additionally, there is a home shelter, which is ideal for stowing away bulky and big items.

To provide more storage area, plenty of cabinets have been built up above the bay windows to better maximise the space and make the layout more functional. That said, the apartment has been recently renovated and is move-in friendly. Due to the multiple windows, the apartment is bright and airy, which is important when living in more compact layouts.

Its biggest draw is probably in its location. Sims Dorado is a short four-minute walk to Paya Lebar MRT Station (Circle and East-West line), along with three of the main malls in the area (PLQ, Singpost Centre and Paya Lebar Square), which is convenient for residents to pick up food and groceries.

Alternatively, there are plenty of food options in its vicinity. Apart from the multiple eateries located in the Geylang Shophouses, it's a short walking distance to Haig Road and Geylang Serai Market and Food Centre.

Nearby schools include Kong Hwa School, Geylang Methodist School (Primary) and Geylang Methodist School (Secondary).

